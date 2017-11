The Daily Cut: Jethro Tull "Cross-Eyed Mary"Aqualung was Jethro Tull's first Top 10 and first multi-platinum album. Guitarist Martin Barre recalls how frontman and songwriter Ian Anderson brought the band together to teach them "Cross-Eyed Mary," a song about a sort of female counterpart to the album's title character.

Classic Rock Almanac November 17, 201755 years ago today Neil Young's short-lived band The Classics made its debut at Churchill High School in Winnipeg, Manitoba, five days after Neil's 17th birthday. What was the name of the band Neil would play in a few years later that also included future funk star Rick James?

Three Unique Things To Try This Holiday SeasonThe third one is just screaming my name.

Fleetwood Mac Detail Self-Titled Album Deluxe ReissueThe 1975 release marked the debut of Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham as members of Fleetwood Mac.

Led Zeppelin At #1 On The Charts This WeekTake a great song, put it in a movie with a superhero, and BOOM you have a chart topping single.

The Daily Cut: Lynyrd Skynyrd "What's Your Name""What's Your Name" is the last of the five Lynyrd Skynyrd hits that would reach the Top 40 on the Billboard Hot 100.