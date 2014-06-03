5 Things You Might Not Know About Led Zeppelin III

Countless Zeppelin fans are rejoicing today as the deluxe, remastered versions of the band’s first three records are released.

Guitarist Jimmy page spent 3 years on the Zeppelin remasters, bringing the classics up to modern sound standards. The difference between this and countless other “classic album” remasters is that Page was involved as producer from the very beginning, and wants them to be heard as they were originally meant to.

As the norm now, fans can take their pick from a single CD, pricey box sets including bonus material and a hardcover book to hi-fi vinyl that includes a download card.

Focusing on Zeppelin III. originally released in October 1970, the band went for a more acoustic, folkier sound. 44 years later, with a little help from Classic Rock Mag., here’s 5 things you might not have known about Led Zeppelin III.

1) The title for “Out On The Tiles” came from a drinking song John Bonham used to reel off, “I’ve had a pint of bitter and now I’m feeling better and I’m out on the tiles”. It began as a track dubbed “Bathroom Sound” (this can be heard now on the new LZ III companion disc).

2) Despite Zeppelin’s no singles policy, “Immigrant Song” was lined up to be a UK single backed with third album leftover “Hey Hey What Can I Do?”. It was assigned number 2091 043 and had a release date of November 27th, 1970 but was shelved.

3) A cover version of “Immigrant Song” by Nine Inch Nails’ Trent Reznor f/ The Yeah Yeah Yeahs Karen O was on the soundtrack of David Fincher’s American film version of The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo.

4) It’s no surprise that Jimmy Page had a deep interest in black magic lore. The first pressing of the album has inscriptions on the run-out groove of each side – “Do What Thou Wilt” on side one and “So Mote It Be” on the other. Both are quotes from occultist Alistair Crowley.

5) The swirling noise that fades “Friends” into “Celebration Day” was an edit effect used by Page on purpose to cover up a studio screw up when John Bonham’s original opening rhythm track to “Celebration Day” was erased.

