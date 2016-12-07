Hey Guys…If You Ever Read One Blog Of Mine Please Make It This One!

Guys, we need to talk…and ladies, if your man won’t listen you need to help me get his attention.

Yesterday you may have heard the news that Bill Louis, our fearless leader here at 98.5, is taking a leave of absence to battle prostate cancer. Your outpouring of concern and empathy for Bill and his family has been amazing and I know they take great comfort in knowing that they are in the thoughts and prayers of so many. If you haven’t heard Bill’s announcement yesterday, here’s your chance.

Bill and I have been talking about his diagnosis for a while now since last January, I too was diagnosed with prostate cancer. Bill has opted for surgery but for my course of treatment I chose one of the radiation options available and, as of about six weeks ago, I’m happy to say that it went about as well I could have hoped. Am I cancer free? At the moment it would appear that I am but, as with almost all cancers, I’ll need to continue testing for five years to be able to truly say that.

So guys, here’s the deal. The bad news is that it’s likely that most of you will at some time in your life probably get prostate cancer. The good news is that prostate cancer is one of the slowest growing cancers and, if dealt with in a timely fashion with either surgery or radiation, it certainly does not have to be a death sentence.

So here’s what I’m asking you to do…go get a PSA test! Please! My cancer was caught extremely early because since I turned fifty my late wife made sure that I was getting regular PSA tests. The PSA test (which stands for prostate specific antigen) is a simple blood test that lets you know the likelihood of cancerous cells in your prostate. If your “number” stays with in the “safe” zone you go on about your business. If your number shows a fluctuation in the wrong direction your doctor will probably want to do a biopsy to determine if cancer is actually present. That’s what happened in my case and, luckily, it looks like I’ve come out on the good side of the whole experience.

Look, I hate going to the doctor as much as the next guy…maybe even more…but I want to be around to watch my grand kids grow up, make more music, watch the Cavs and Indians win more championships and the Browns just win a game. So please guys…if not for yourself, do it for your family and friends…Please go get a PSA test!

Now I know what you’re probably thinking; two guys who’ve been spinning classic rock at the same station for the past 30 years both get prostate cancer in the same year…what does that say? Well, after checking with our respective doctors we can assure you that constantly listening to AC/DC, Zeppelin, Pink Floyd and the others does not cause prostate cancer! But as far as I’m concerned the jury is still out on Supertramp!

Thanks for listening to this rant and please keep Bill Louis and his family in your thoughts and prayers!