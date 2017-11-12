Classic Rock Almanac November 12, 2017

ANNIVERSARIES

2002-Pearl Jam release their seventh studio album, Riot Act.

2000-Robert Plant and his folk group The Priory of Brion kick off a European tour in Brussels.

1992-Black Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi is arrested in Modesto, California for non-payment of child support.

1990-Rolling Stones guitarist Ron Wood is injured when he’s hit by a car near London.

1990-The IRS seizes all of Willie Nelson‘s assets, including a golf course and recording studio, to satisfy a six-and-a-half-million-dollar debt.

1980-Bruce Springsteen has his first chart-topping album, The River.

1977-Never Mind the Bollocks, Here’s The Sex Pistols enters the UK album chart at number-one.

1975-Rod Stewart and The Faces play their final show together at Nassau Coliseum on Long Island, New York.

1974-Queen releases Sheer Heart Attack in the US.

1973-Paul McCartney & Wings release “Helen Wheels” in the U-S, two weeks before the single goes on sale in Britain.

1967-Paul McCartney supervises the editing of the promotional film for The Beatles‘ “Hello Goodbye.” It will debut two weeks later on The Ed Sullivan Show.

BIRTHDAYS

Laurence Juber – 65 years old

Solo/ex-Wings guitarist. Born 1952.

Neil Young – 72 years old

“Heart of Gold” was the Canada native’s biggest solo single. The singer-guitarist-songwriter first found fame in The Buffalo Springfield (“For What It’s Worth”), whose Stephen Stills joined him in rock’s most famous ’70s foursome, Crosby Stills Nash and Young. Neil claims his musical interests were born when his father gave him a ukulele for Christmas in 1958. Born 1945.

Booker T. Jones – 73 years old

The Memphis organist led the Stax Records house band, which was also an instrumental hit machine under its own name, Booker T and the MGs. While backing Otis Redding, Sam & Dave, Wilson Pickett, Rufus Thomas, Carla Thomas, Eddie Floyd and others, the quartet launched a Hall of Fame career with 1962’s “Green Onions.” Born 1944.