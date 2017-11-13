Browns Take Over Control Of Top Spot In 2018 NFL Draft

DETROIT (92.3 The Fan) – The Cleveland Browns control their own destiny for the No. 1 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

By virtue of their 38-24 loss to the Lions coupled with San Francisco’s 31-21 victory over the New York Giants, Cleveland takes over the top spot in the draft order through 10 weeks of the 2017 season.

Cleveland also owns Houston’s first- and second-round selections in 2018. The Texans are in the No. 7 slot and 3-6 following their 33-7 loss to the LA Rams.

The Browns are 0-9 for just the third time in franchise history joining the 1975 and 2016 clubs following the loss in Detroit and they’ve clinched their 10th straight losing season, 17th in 19 years since the team returned in 1999.

Cleveland is tied with Detroit for the worst 46-game stretch in league history and a loss away next Sunday to Jacksonville from overtaking the Lions for the 47-game mark and a 15th double-digit loss season since 1999.