Browns Notes: LB Jamie Collins Out For The Season With MCL Injury

BEREA (92.3 The Fan) – The Browns got some bad news Monday, again.

Linebacker Jamie Collins suffered a torn MCL and will be lost for the season costing the Brows another Pro Bowl captain. Left tackle Joe Thomas is already on injured reserve after having surgery to repair a torn triceps tendon in his left arm 2 weeks ago.

Head coach Hue Jackson announced that Collins’ season was over a day after the Browns lost their ninth straight to start the season in Detroit 38-24.

“That is unfortunate,” Jackson said. “That is a big blow to our defensive football team because he is one of our best players, one of our leaders and one of our really good locker room guys. We will miss him, but that is football. It happens. He will grow and get back as soon as he can and be stronger and better for it.”

Jackson said he did not know the extent of the injury or if it was torn but there “was some damage there.”

Collins was injured at the 10:11 mark of the first quarter when he intercepted Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford on a pass intended for Golden Tate at the Detroit 31. His leg bent awkwardly as he was tackled by Lions offensive lineman Graham Glasgow and went to the ground.

“He is a big-time player. When he got hurt, he got a pick which led to a touchdown for us,” Jackson said. “I think he was right on the cusp of making those special plays that we anticipated he would make. He is a tremendous guy in the locker room, on the practice field, how he works and how he leads. We love him as a player. We will miss him.”

In 6 games this season Collins recorded 31 tackles, an interception and a forced fumble.

“It is tough to see him go down, especially after the play that he made, is definitely devastating to see,” linebacker Christian Kirksey said. “I know Jamie. He is a guy who thinks positively and is encouraging. We are going to stand behind my brother and next man up.”

James Burgess will take over at linebacker for Collins, who was signed to a 4-year, $50 million extension in January, Jackson said.

All Clear – Receiver Corey Coleman will be activated this week and make his return Sunday against Jacksonville.

“Absolutely, let’s go Corey,” Jackson said.

Coleman, selected 15th overall in the 2016 NFL Draft has been on injured reserve since undergoing surgery to repair a broken bone in his right hand that he suffered in the fourth quarter of a 24-10 loss in Baltimore on Sept. 17.

Stepping In – When right tackle Shon Coleman left Sunday’s game with a concussion Zach Banner got to make his NFL debut for the Browns.

“It was exciting, nervous a little bit at first. I’m not going to lie to you, but it was very, very exciting,” Banner said.

Banner, who was a waiver claim in September from Indianapolis, played 24 snaps and felt he made a solid first impression but knows that their next opponent – Jacksonville – now has film on him to study.

“No missed assignments and the quarterback didn’t get looked at our touched on my part but also a lot of technical things that I need to work on – getting my body right, getting the feel and tempo of the game,” Banner said. “Teams are going to see it on film now. They are going to see what I can do so they are going to adjust and I need to be ready for that.”

Injury Report – Right tackle Shon Coleman is in the NFL’s concussion protocol.

Quarterback DeShone Kizer is expected to be okay according to Jackson after suffering bruised ribs.