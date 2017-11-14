TRIVIA

Today’s Question: The Jimi Hendrix Experience headlined London’s Royal Albert Hall for the first time 50 years ago today (November 14th, 1967). Which Beatles song did they open the show with?

ANNIVERSARIES

2006-Led Zeppelin is inducted into the UK Music Hall of Fame in London. Jimmy Page represents the band along with the wife and sister of their late drummer John Bonham.

2004-Bono, Paul McCartney and many others take part in the Band Aid 20 re-recording of “Do They Know It’s Christmas?” in London.

2000-Rush‘s Geddy Lee releases his first solo album, My Favorite Headache.

1994-Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers appear on Saturday Night Live with ex-Nirvana member Dave Grohl on drums.

1992-John Mellencamp‘s keyboardist, John Cascella, is found dead in his car in Indiana. It is thought that he had a heart attack while driving.

1991-Aerosmith is inducted into the Boston Garden Hall of Fame, along with the Celtics’ Bill Russell, Bruins coach Harry Sinden and skater Sonja Henie.

1990-Newsweek publishes an interview in which Pete Townshend of The Who declares himself to be bi-sexual, saying, “I know how it feels to be a woman because I am a woman. And I won’t be classified as just a man.”

1970-Santana‘s “Black Magic Woman” is released as a single. The song was written by Peter Green and first recorded by his group, Fleetwood Mac.

1967-The Jimi Hendrix Experience headlines London’s Royal Albert Hall, topping an eight-band bill that also includes The Move and Pink Floyd.

