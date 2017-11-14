Ozzy: I’ll Never Retire

Ozzy
Photo: Larry Busacca / Getty Images

Ozzy Osbourne took some of the sting out of his announcement of a final tour, and added some confusion, as he said that he’d never retire “until they put me in a pine box”. He explained that he can still do “shows here and there, just no full tours.”

The thought of Ozzy in a pine box has to have some marketing guy thinking about throwing a few CD’s in there with him, thereby creating the Ultimate Ozzy Boxed Set. Unless of course, if Gene Simmons has already trademarked the idea.

 

