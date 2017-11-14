The Daily Cut: Styx “Lorelei”

Filed Under: Dennis DeYoung, James Young, Styx, The Daily Cut

Styx: “Lorelei”

ALBUM: Equinox

YEAR: 1976

WRITERS: Dennis DeYoung and James Young

Peaked at number-27 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Styx guitarist James “JY” Young co-wrote “Lorelei” with Dennis DeYoung and even sings lead on a version they recorded for their Regeneration: Volume 1 EP in 2010, when DeYoung was no longer with the band. JY tells the story behind the song. “’Lorelei’s not really based on any particular person. Dennis and I had actually come up with a hook for a different song that was ‘live our lives together,’ with the same melody line and moving parts as ‘Lorelei.’ But the rest of the song really wasn’t up to par to get on one of our first four albums, so when it came time to do our first record for A&M, we sort of restructured it and changed the hook to ‘Lorelei, let’s live together’ and made it a bit hipper.”

James “JY” Young celebrates his 68th birthday today (November 14th).

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 WNCX

Get Your 98.5 WNCX Gear Here
North Coast BeatleFest December 9, 2017: Tickets On Sale Now
Get The New Radio.Com App

Listen Live