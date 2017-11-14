The Daily Cut: Styx “Lorelei”

Styx: “Lorelei”

ALBUM: Equinox

YEAR: 1976

WRITERS: Dennis DeYoung and James Young

Peaked at number-27 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Styx guitarist James “JY” Young co-wrote “Lorelei” with Dennis DeYoung and even sings lead on a version they recorded for their Regeneration: Volume 1 EP in 2010, when DeYoung was no longer with the band. JY tells the story behind the song. “’Lorelei’s not really based on any particular person. Dennis and I had actually come up with a hook for a different song that was ‘live our lives together,’ with the same melody line and moving parts as ‘Lorelei.’ But the rest of the song really wasn’t up to par to get on one of our first four albums, so when it came time to do our first record for A&M, we sort of restructured it and changed the hook to ‘Lorelei, let’s live together’ and made it a bit hipper.”

James “JY” Young celebrates his 68th birthday today (November 14th).