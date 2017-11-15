TRIVIA

Today’s Question: Ten years ago today (November 15th, 2007), The Police were the big winners at the Billboard Touring Awards, taking Top Tour and Top Draw honors for having both the highest gross and most tickets sold during the past 12 months. At what event did the trio make its performance debut after agreeing to reunite for the tour?

Stumped? Here are some clues.

It was televised around the world.

It took place at Staples Center in Los Angeles.

They only played one song, “Roxanne.”

scroll down for today’s answer

ANNIVERSARIES

2008-Rod Stewart provides the entertainment at a 60th birthday party for England’s Prince Charles at the Prince’s suburban London estate. (His actual birthday was the day before.) Stewart, who reportedly charges one-point-seven-million dollars for a private performance, agreed to do this show for free.

2007-The Police are the big winners at the Billboard Touring Awards. The trio’s global trek wins Top Tour (for highest gross) and Top Draw (for most tickets sold).

2004-Bob Dylan‘s “Like a Rolling Stone” tops a Rolling Stone magazine list of the “Greatest Songs of All Time.”

1988-Journey releases its Greatest Hits album.

1976-The Jackson Browne album The Pretender is certified gold. (His debut album, Saturate Before Using, gets its gold certification the next day.)

1975-The first of four J. Geils Band shows in Boston is recorded for the album Blow Your Face Out.

1974-Rod Stewart and The Faces release what will be their final single together, “You Can Make Me Dance, Sing or Anything.”

1971-Grand Funk Railroad release their sixth album, E Pluribus Funk.

1966-Jefferson Airplane records “Somebody to Love.”

1965-The Beatles complete production on Rubber Soul. The next morning, producer George Martin gives EMI officials the running order of songs.

1964-The Beatles are featured in the ABC special Around The Beatles, filmed in London by Shindig creator Jack Goode. In the show, The Fab Four performs a medley of “Love Me Do,” “From Me to You,” “Please Please Me,” “She Loves You” and “I Want to Hold Your Hand.” They also do “Shout,” “Twist and Shout,” “Roll Over Beethoven,” “Long Tall Sally” and “Can’t Buy Me Love.”

BIRTHDAYS