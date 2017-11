Geezer Butler felt “relief” after Black Sabbath wrapped up their farewell tour earlier this year, and a little bit of sadness. He’s doing some traveling, and some things around the house, but isn’t ready to jump right back into music yet.

The final show of Sabbath’s farewell tour, titledĀ The End, will be out Friday on DVD and Blu-ray. Geezer will probably feel even more relieved when the royalty checks start coming in for that.