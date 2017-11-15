The Daily Cut: Heart “Straight On”

Heart: “Straight On”

ALBUM: Dog and Butterfly

YEAR: 1978

WRITERS: Ann Wilson, Nancy Wilson and Sue Ennis

Peaked at number-15 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Ann and Nancy Wilson say that “Straight On” came out of an extremely fertile writing period, where the two of them were going out of town to work on songs with a friend of theirs. Ann tells the story, with a bit of help from Nancy at the end. “It was in a period when Nancy and I were going down to San Francisco a lot to visit our friend Sue Ennis, who was in graduate school at Berkeley. We’d go and we’d rent this suite at the Mark Hopkins and we’d just stay in there for the whole time. It was really cool, y’know. I think that the people who brought the room service and stuff were going, ‘What are they doing?’ And so we kind of got this groove going, y’know. We wanted to get this groove going that was a little like ‘Miss You’ by the Stones, which was out before that. Yeah, a combination of that and ‘…Grapevine.’ Yeah, ‘Heard It Through the Grapevine’ or ‘Miss You.’”

Today (November 15th) is the 68th birthday of original Heart bassist Steve Fossen, who plays on “Straight On.”