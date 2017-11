The Who are allegedly negotiating a multi-million dollar deal to replace Elton John in Las Vegas. Pete Townshend and Roger Daltrey are expected seal the deal to play The Colosseum Theater at Caesars Palace for a minimum of two years.

According to The Daily Mirror, a Vegas insider said that theater promoters were looking to bring in an act of equal stature once Elton John’s residency came to an end.

