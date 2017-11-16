TRIVIA

Today’s Question: The Rush albums 2112, All the World’s a Stage and A Farewell to Kings were all certified gold for half a million sales 40 years ago today (November 16th, 1977). Whose quote-unquote “genius” does Rush drummer and lyricist Neil Peart credit with inspiring the 20-minute title track of 2112 in the album’s notes?

It’s a female writer.

The current Speaker of the House, Paul Ryan, has also spoken often about being inspired by her.

, has also spoken often about being inspired by her. Her best known books are The Fountainhead and Atlas Shrugged.

ANNIVERSARIES

2014-Bono is seriously injured in a bicycle-riding accident in New York’s Central Park. U2 is forced to cancel its week-long residency on The Tonight Show and postpone a planned world tour until he recovers.

2010-After years of negotiations, The Beatles catalog finally makes it to iTunes. All 13 of the band’s re-mastered studio albums, along with the Past Masters compilation and the Red and i>Blue collections, are available for download.

2008-“Workin’ on a Dream,” a new Bruce Springsteen song, accompanies the halftime highlights segment on NBC’s Sunday Night Football.

2005-Pink Floyd, The Who, The Kinks, Bob Dylan and Jimi Hendrix are among those inducted into the UK Music Hall of Fame.

1993-Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers‘ Greatest Hits album is released.

1977-Lynyrd Skynyrd releases “What’s Your Name.”

1977-Rush receives gold albums for 2112, All the World’s a Stage and A Farewell to Kings.

1974-John Lennon becomes the final former Beatle to have a number-one solo hit. “Whatever Gets You Through the Night” (with piano and backup vocals by Elton John) tops the Billboard singles chart.

1973-David Bowie‘s first TV special, The 1980 Floor Show, is shown in the U.S. as a special edition of NBC’s Midnight Special. On the same day, Bowie’s latest movie, Just a Gigolo, premieres in Berlin, Germany.

1970-The J. Geils Band releases its self-titled debut album.

1969-Earth, the English band that would soon change its name to Black Sabbath, records its first album in eight hours for a cost of roughly $1,200.

1968-Jimi Hendrix‘s Electric Ladyland starts a two-week run at the top of the US album charts.

1965-The Who record “The Kids Are Alright” at IBC Studios in London and then play a concert that evening.

1963-Crews from several TV networks film reports at The Beatles‘ Bournemouth, England concert. CBS reporter Alexander Kendrics refers to the group’s “dish-mop hairstyles” and claims they symbolize “the 20th Century non-hero, wear non-haircuts and give non-mercy.”

BIRTHDAYS

Dave Kushner – 51 years old

Velvet Revolver guitarist. Born 1966.