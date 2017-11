Take a great song, put it in a movie with a superhero, and BOOM you have a chart topping single. That’s what happened this week to Led Zeppelin’s “Immigrant Song”, which is part of the blockbuster movie Thor: Ragnarok. 18,000 copies were sold giving the song a 1,000% increase from the previous week!

If Thor would have been from Kamm’s Corners “Cleveland Rocks” would probably be topping the charts.