The Daily Cut: Lynyrd Skynyrd “What’s Your Name”

Lynyrd Skynyrd: “What’s Your Name”

ALBUM: Street Survivors

YEAR: 1977

WRITERS: Gary Rossington and Ronnie Van Zant

Peaked at number-13 on the Billboard Hot 100.

“What’s Your Name” is the last of the five Lynyrd Skynyrd hits that would reach the Top 40 on the Billboard Hot 100. In fact, it got all the way to number-13. Guitarist Gary Rossington recalls writing it with the late Ronnie Van Zant. “That’s a song we did, actually, out on the road. I wrote the music to that and showed Ronnie and we were in Boise, Idaho. And he just kinda went and took a shower after I showed him the music and he came back and went, ‘Here, play it!’ And he just sang it to me. It was just about a show. Actually it’s kind of a true story. And he just kinda came up with it and it came out and there it is, you know. It was just done.”

“What’s Your Name” was released as a single 40 years ago today (November 16th, 1977).