Mom Doles Out Home Improvement Punishment

PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP/Getty Images

Being the occasional, sometimes misbehaving son of a father who was a high school English teacher for 41 years, it was no recess for me when I had to serve a 3 day suspension from school. I, um was given that sentence twice during my middle and high school years ;).

Yup, it took me years later to grasp those lessons and quite frankly, I’m glad my parents told me “No”. Because yeah I get it now. Check out what this mom in Louisiana scheduled for her son during his 3 day suspension HERE.

Thanks to KSLA-TV In Shreveport, Louisiana for the story. You have a great day, happy Friday-Eve too.

 

More from Slats 5:30am To 10:00am
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 WNCX

Get Your 98.5 WNCX Gear Here
North Coast BeatleFest December 9, 2017: Tickets On Sale Now
Get The New Radio.Com App

Listen Live