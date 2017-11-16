Mom Doles Out Home Improvement Punishment

Being the occasional, sometimes misbehaving son of a father who was a high school English teacher for 41 years, it was no recess for me when I had to serve a 3 day suspension from school. I, um was given that sentence twice during my middle and high school years ;).

Yup, it took me years later to grasp those lessons and quite frankly, I’m glad my parents told me “No”. Because yeah I get it now. Check out what this mom in Louisiana scheduled for her son during his 3 day suspension HERE.

Thanks to KSLA-TV In Shreveport, Louisiana for the story. You have a great day, happy Friday-Eve too.