Apple Cake Recipe

Now that the holidays are upon us I thought you might like some recipes that have been tried and true. They don’t really involve a lot of work and you probably have most of the ingredients in your pantry.

This is a great recipe to have with your coffee on Thanksgiving morning. Who wants to be stuffed with a big breakfast when you have such a great feast coming up later that day. You can serve this warm or cold or room temp. You can sprinkle with confectioners sugar or not it’s totally up to you. You can even make it the day before. It seems to get more moist as each day goes by.

APPLE CAKE

Preheat oven to 350 degrees, grease or spray (with Pam Cooking Spray) a 9 x 13 baking pan or glass Pyrex, set aside.

Ingredients:

3 Eggs (slightly beaten)

3/4 Cup of Oil

1 Teaspoon of Vanilla

1 1/2 Cups of Sugar

2 Cups of Flour

1/4 Teaspoon of Salt

1 Teaspoon of Baking Soda

1 1/2 Teaspoons of Cinnamon

Mix well with wooden spoon or electric mixer, first 4 ingredients. Add Flour, salt, soda and cinnamon mix well.

Peel and core 3 or 4 apples, dice and add to the batter. Pour into your greased 9 x 13 pan, bake at 350 for 40-45 minutes, or when a toothpick inserted comes out clean. Cover with wax paper.