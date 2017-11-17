Browns Hoping For Blizzard Conditions Sunday

For those of you tailgating in the Muni lot before the game, you’ll be getting to do a rain dance, then it changes over to a mix. Then by game time weather forecasters are predicting “several inches of snow”. Oh c’mon? You guys couldn’t come up with a number? And they’ll be some thunder snow to amuse you during the game too.

The Browns will be doing a snow dance, similar to when Buffalo was here in December of 2007. Browns won a snowy squeaker by the score of 8-0 where the field had to be plowed every other series and that’s the Browns only chance when Jacksonville comes for a 1 pm game this Sunday.

The Jaguar fan website bigcatcountry.com has a “Hey, don’t dismiss the Browns” post HERE.

Have a great weekend and see you Monday morning around 5:30, and thanks.