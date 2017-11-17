Browns Notes: Corey Coleman Activated, Kasen Williams Waived

BEREA (92.3 The Fan) – Corey Coleman is back but it cost Kasen Williams his roster spot.

Coleman was officially activated from injured reserve Thursday clearing the way for him to return Sunday against Jacksonville and Williams was waived to make room.

“It has been a long way,” Coleman said Thursday. “I gotta go out there and make plays and do my job.”

The Browns hope Coleman will provide the Browns’ receiving corps with something they’ve lacked all season: a legitimate threat down the field.

“He is a burner,” quarterback DeShone Kizer said. “He is going to allow us to push the ball down the field vertically and everyone knows that, but just to add more playmakers to this team is never going to hurt us. We were getting in a little rhythm with the guys that we had and to add someone else to that rhythm is going to be a big benefit for us.”

Coleman, who has 6 catches for 62 yards and a touchdown in 2 games this season, returns after spending 8 weeks on IR thanks to a broken bone in his right hand suffered in the fourth quarter Sept. 17 at Baltimore, a 24-10 loss to the Ravens. It was the second straight season the No. 15 pick in the 2016 draft broke a bone in his hand.

“I have to be on my A game and be back in the rhythm of things,” Coleman said. “[I’m] Practicing well this week, and I’m excited to be back out there with the guys. I have been having so much fun out there.”

Because Coleman has been out so long, soft tissue injuries typically are a concern but not for head coach Hue Jackson in Coleman’s case this time around.

“I think that is behind us,” Jackson said. “I think prior to getting back, he did a lot of running and being out at practice. I think the routine that they put him through really prepared him to come back the first game and be ready to go. I think he is ready to go.”

Williams, who caught 9 passes for 84 yards with no touchdowns in 7 games. hugged several teammates Thursday in the locker room before being waived by the club. Fellow receiver Kenny Britt jokingly asked Williams if he needed help cleaning out his locker as the 2 shook hands.

Williams was inactive last week at Detroit and in Week 2 at Baltimore.

Filling In For Collins – Similar to Spencer Drango stepping in for Joe Thomas at left tackle, James Burgess has the unenviable task of filling in for linebacker Jamie Collins, who was placed on injured reserve with a season-ending injury.

“You can’t replace him, but I’ll try my best,” Burgess said. “I stepped in this role before so it is nothing new.”

Burgess started Weeks 4 and 5 with Collins sidelined by a concussion so this is nothing new for him. In those 2 starts he registered 11 tackles with a sack and pass defensed.

“I proved that I belong here. Played pretty solid,” Burgess said. “It was another opportunity to show that I belong in this league. Coming from last year not being active at all, it was just a great feeling to be out there playing again, starting again.”

Collins suffered an MCL injury in the first quarter of last week’s 38-24 loss at Detroit after making his first interception of the season ending his year.

“It is definitely a blessing, but I hate injuries,” Burgess said. “That is never a good thing. I talk to Jamie all of the time, and I wish him the best and a speedy recovery. It definitely gives me an opportunity to showcase my talents. I never wish an injury on any player, and hopefully, he can get back as fast as possible.”

Gordon Update – Receiver Josh Gordon is on track to begin practicing Monday, Nov. 20 as originally laid out by commissioner Roger Goodell when Gordon was conditionally reinstated earlier this month.

“He is doing well,” Jackson said. “He is here in the building every day, on time for everything, involved and big smile on his face. He is a pleasure to be around.”

Other Roster Moves – The Browns waived safety Ibraheim Campbell from injured reserve and running back Terrence Magee was signed from their practice squad to Atlanta’s active roster.

Injury Report – DNP: RT Shon Coleman (concussion), C JC Tretter (shoulder/knee/quad); LIMITED: WR Kenny Britt (knee), RB Isaiah Crowell (shoulder); FULL: QB DeShone Kizer (ribs), RB Duke Johnson (shoulder), DL Larry Ogungobi (groin), TE Randall Telfer (knee/eye).