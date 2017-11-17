TRIVIA

Today’s Question: 55 years ago today Neil Young‘s short-lived band The Classics made its debut at Churchill High School in Winnipeg, Manitoba, five days after Neil’s 17th birthday. What was the name of the band Neil would play in a few years later that also included future funk star Rick James?

Stumped? Here are some clues.

It was based in Toronto.

It also included Young’s future Buffalo Springfield bassist Bruce Palmer.

It was named after type of bird that comes from Southern Asia and is known for its ability to talk.

scroll down for today’s answer

ANNIVERSARIES

2009-Them Crooked Vultures, a supergroup consisting of Led Zeppelin bassist John Paul Jones, Queens of the Stone Age singer-guitarist Josh Homme and Dave Grohl on drums, releases a self-titled debut album.

1979-Jethro Tull bassist John Glascock dies during open-heart surgery.

1970-Elton John cuts the live 11-17-70 album at New York’s A&R Studios during a radio concert for WABC-FM.

1968-At a park in London, David Bowie makes his public debut leading a mime troupe called Feathers.

