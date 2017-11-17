Gene Simmons Banned From Fox News For Life

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 27: Gene Simmons of KISS performs during the 88th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 27, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Accusing Gene Simmons of bizarre behavior is kind of like accusing the sun of rising in the east, but this time he might have gone too far. He was asked on air about the current onslaught of sexual harassment claims in the entertainment industry. His response that “all men are jackasses” was not the controversial part. What he did off the air certainly was.

You know that he did this for a reason. It can’t just be for publicity, he can get that anytime. Time will tell what the real reason was for his braying.

 

Listen Live