The Daily Cut: Jethro Tull “Cross-Eyed Mary”

Filed Under: ian anderson, jethro tull, The Daily Cut

Jethro Tull: “Cross-Eyed Mary”

ALBUM: Aqualung

YEAR: 1971

WRITER: Ian Anderson

Never released as a single.

Aqualung was Jethro Tull’s first Top 10 and first multi-platinum album. Guitarist Martin Barre recalls how frontman and songwriter Ian Anderson brought the band together to teach them “Cross-Eyed Mary,” a song about a sort of female counterpart to the album’s title character.

“‘Cross-Eyed Mary’ we learned in Ian’s flat in London. I sort of remember us all meeting up there – Jeffrey Hammond, John Evan, me and Ian – and that’s where we learned ‘Cross-Eyed Mary,’ which is basically a fairly simple riff, but an enduring one. It just fell into the sort of tempo that’s always been good to play live on stage. So over the years it’s probably one of the most frequently played tracks live.”

Jethro Tull guitarist Martin Barre celebrates his 71st birthday today (November 17th).

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 WNCX

Albums Turning 40 In 2018
Get Your 98.5 WNCX Gear Here
North Coast BeatleFest December 9, 2017: Tickets On Sale Now

Listen Live