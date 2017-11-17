Three Unique Things To Try This Holiday Season

The holiday season is right around the corner and if you’re looking for something fun and exciting to do this year, then look no further! Here are three things to try around the Cleveland area this holiday season.

Elf Labs at Castle Noel in Medina – I actually live in Medina, so I can vouch for how amazing Castle Noel is. Castle Noel is the nation’s largest, indoor, year-round Christmas attraction and it is so cool. Something fun and interactive that they’re offering for the kids are the Elf Labs that are happening every Saturday from November 18th to December 16th. Your little ones can make snow, reindeer treats, and so much more! After that, you can take the family to the other side of the building and play some alien mini-golf or walk around Medina Square, because if any city knows how to do Christmas, it’s Medina. Get more info here! Candy Land Has Gone Wild! in Kirtland – Penitentiary Glen Reservation is doing this really cool event where they have a life-size Candy Land game set up for you to play! The event is free and there are usually other special events happening alongside it. It’ll be open from November 18th to January 1st with weather permitting and hours varying for the holidays. Get all the info you need here! Krampus at Factory of Terror in Canton – A haunted house in December? Count me in! This is definitely something new and unique to do for the holiday season and I cannot wait to check it out since I love anything spooky. Factory of Terror in Canton will only be opening this Krampus themed haunted house on Friday December 8th and Saturday December 9th. If you’re really looking to stray from the norm, then Factory of Terror is the place for you. Who knows, maybe this could end up being your new tradition. Get more info on Krampus here!

Looking for more holiday events? Check out this list of pretty much every tree lighting, Santa visit, and more that’ll be coming to the Cleveland area!