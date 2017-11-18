Classic Rock Almanac November 18, 2017

ANNIVERSARIES

2003-Producer-orchestrator-arranger Michael Kamen, best known for his work with Pink Floyd, Queensryche and Metallica, dies of a heart ailment at 55.

1987-U2 open for themselves in Los Angeles. Billed as The Dalton Brothers, they wear cowboy hats and wigs and fool the audience.

1978-Billy Joel‘s 52nd Street is the New Yorker’s first album to go number-one.

1975-Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band make their European debut at London’s Hammersmith Odeon.

1972-Cat Stevens‘ Catch Bull at Four starts a three-week run at the top of the U.S. album charts.

1972-Crazy Horse guitarist Danny Whitten dies of a heroin overdose at 29.

BIRTHDAYS

Kirk Hammett – 55 years old

Metallica guitarist. Born 1962.

Rudy Sarzo – 67 years old

The Cuban-American bassist has played in Dio, Blue Oyster Cult, Whitesnake, Quiet Riot and Ozzy Osbourne‘s band. Born 1950.