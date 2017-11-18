Malcolm Young, Creator of AC/DC, Dead at 64.

Malcolm Young passed away this morning, surrounded by his family. He was 64. In a statement from the family:

“It is with deepest sorrow that we inform you of the death of Malcolm Young, beloved husband, father, grandfather and brother. Malcolm had been suffering from Dementia for several years and passed away peacefully with his family by his bedside.”

Malcolm Young was born on January 6th, 1953, in Glasgow, Scotland. One of eight siblings, Malcolm, rhythm guitartist, is one of the original founders of AC/DC. When Malcolm was 15, he received his treasured Gretsch Jet Firebird guitar from Harry Vanda. His major influences are Chuck Berry, The Who, The Beatles, Eric Clapton, Litttle Richard. and Jerry Lee Lewis. Malcolm would end up being the brain of AC/DC and has been with the band since it’s inception in 1973. Malcolm acquired dementia and was forced to retire from what he loved doing most, making music. Mal and Angus’ nephew Stevie Young played and recorded for the “Rock or Bust” album, their latest effort. But, we still have all of the music that Malcolm did make and we can continue to listen to the greatest rock and roll band of all time.