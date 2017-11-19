Classic Rock Almanac November 19, 2017

ANNIVERSARIES

2007-Queen guitarist Brian May is appointed chancellor of Liverpool John Moores University. He will be installed as the university’s figurehead leader early next year.

2006-The Times They Are A Changin’, a Twyla Tharp-choreographed Broadway musical based on the music of Bob Dylan, closes after only 28 performances.

2003-Former Humble Pie and Spooky Tooth bassist Greg Ridley dies in a hospital in Javea, Spain of various chest problems. He was 56.

2002-George Harrison‘s Brainwashed album is released.

1995-The Beatles Anthology airs the first of its three parts on ABC.

1992-Bryan Adams‘ Reckless goes five-times platinum.

1991-U2‘s Achtung Baby is released.

1983-Former Badfinger bassist Tom Evans, 36, becomes the group’s second alumnus to commit suicide. (Singer-guitarist Pete Ham was the first.)

1982-Led Zeppelin‘s Coda album is released.

1979-Chuck Berry is released after serving a prison term for tax evasion.

1977-Ramones singer Joey Ramone is injured when a teapot explodes in his face backstage in New Jersey.

1976-Six years after its release, Van Morrison‘s Moondance album is certified gold.

1976-The Sex Pistols release “Anarchy in the UK” as their debut single in Britain.

1971-Led Zeppelin Four, already on sale in the U.S., is released in the UK.

1966-The Beach Boys‘ “Good Vibrations” reaches number-one in England — three weeks before it tops the U-S charts.

BIRTHDAYS

Michael Lee – Died in 2008

The drummer played with a succession of British groups, most notably Robert Plant‘s solo band and Page and Plant. He toured with The Cult, Echo and the Bunnymen and Thin Lizzy. He died of an epileptic seizure November 24th, 2008, five days after turning 39. Born 1969.

Matt Sorum – 57 years old

Kings of Chaos/Velvet Revolver/Camp Freddy/ex-Cult/ex-Guns n’ Roses drummer. Born 1960.

Ray Collins – Died in 2012

The original singer of The Mothers of Invention left the group in 1968, but made occasional contributions to Frank Zappa‘s recordings into the mid-1970s. He died December 24th, 2012 at 76. Born 1936.