Artists Pay Tribute to AC/DC Guitarist Malcolm Young

Eddie Van Halen, Slash, Ryan Adams and more paid tribute to the AC/DC co-founder.
By Hayden Wright

AC/DC co-founder and rhythm guitarist passed away on Saturday at age 64, three years after he began to suffer from dementia. Young retired in 2014 from his long and colorful career as a rock pioneer and international music icon. The Australian guitarist and his brother Angus founded AC/DC in 1973, touching generations of rock and roll fans over the last four decades. Artists on social media paid tribute to Young’s legacy and recalled fond memories with him.

“It is a sad day in rock and roll,” wrote Eddie Van Halen. “Malcolm Young was my friend and the heart and soul of AC/DC. I had some of the best times of my life with him on our 1984 European tour. He will be missed and my deepest condolences to his family, bandmates and friends.”

See more social media tributes here:

