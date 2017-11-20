AC/DC’s Brian Johnson Eulogizes Malcolm Young: ‘I Salute You’

By Scott T. Sterling

With the music world remembering AC/DC guitarist Malcolm Young following his tragic death over the weekend, the band’s longtime frontman, Brian Johnson, has shared a touching eulogy.

“I am saddened by the passing of my friend Malcolm Young, I can’t believe he’s gone. We had such great times on the road,” Johnson said on his website. “I was always aware that he was a genius on guitar, his riffs have become legend, as has he.

“I send out my love and sympathy to his wife Linda, his children Kara and Ross, and Angus, who will all be devastated…. as we all are,” the singer added. “He has left a legacy that I don’t think many can match He never liked the celebrity side of fame, he was too humble for that. He was the man who created AC/DC because he said ‘there was no Rock,n,Roll’ out there. I am proud to have known him and call him a friend, and I’m going to miss him so much. I salute you, Malcolm Young.”

Johnson joined AC/DC after the death of original lead singer, Bon Scott. His first album with the band was by far their biggest, Black in Black, which has sold more than 50 million copies since being released in 1980. Johnson fronted the band through 2014 release, Rock or Bust, before being forced to retire due to a potentially deafening ear issue.