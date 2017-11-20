ANNIVERSARIES

2004-U2 make up their own rules at Saturday Night Live by playing three songs to close the show. The band starts a final song as the credits roll.

2003-Boston‘s self-titled debut album is certified 17-times platinum, and Simon & Garfunkel‘s Greatest Hits is certified 14-times platinum.

1994-David Crosby undergoes a liver transplant.

1990-Chuck Berry is found not guilty of felony child abuse charge, but pleads guilty to misdemeanor marijuana possession. He gets a six-month jail sentence, two years probation and has to donate $5,000 to a local hospital.

1976-George Harrison guests on Saturday Night Live and performs “Here Comes the Sun” with Paul Simon. (He declines an offer of union scale wages to reform The Beatles for the show.)

1972-Elton John releases “Crocodile Rock” in the U.S. It will become his first number-one hit here.

1967-The Beach Boys release Smiley Smile.

1965-The Who releases “My Generation” as a single in the U.S. It will peak at number-74 on the Billboard Hot 100.

1961-Bob Dylan does the first of two recording sessions for his self-titled first album. The album is completed in a session two days later.

BIRTHDAYS