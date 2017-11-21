TRIVIA

Today’s Question: The Pink Floyd live album Delicate Sound of Thunder was released on November 21st, 1988. What impressive first does the band claim it achieved with this album?

Stumped? Here are some clues.

It has to do with where the album was played.

Five days after the album was released, David Gilmour and Nick Mason visited Kazakhstan to witness the start of an event.

and visited Kazakhstan to witness the start of an event. While they were there, they gave a cassette copy of the album to the members of the crew of Soyuz-7.

scroll down for today’s answer

ANNIVERSARIES

2007-E Street Band keyboardist Danny Federici announces he’s taking a leave of absence to be treated for melanoma. Charles Giordano, who played with Bruce Springsteen as a member of the Sessions Band in 2006, is named as a fill-in. (Federici dies the following year.)

2000-A Stevie Ray Vaughan box set, SRV, is released.

1995-The Beatles Anthology I sets a first-day DVD sales record, selling more than 450-thousand copies.

1995-Peter Grant, who managed Led Zeppelin, dies of a heart attack. He was 60.

1991-The members of Aerosmith appear as cartoon characters on The Simpsons and play “Walk This Way” at Moe’s Tavern.

1988-Pink Floyd releases a live album, The Delicate Sound of Thunder.

1981-“Under Pressure” by David Bowie and Queen hits number-one on the UK singles chart.

1980-John Lennon and Yoko Ono pose nude for New York photographer Allan Tannenbaum. The pictures will later be used on a memorable cover of Rolling Stone.

1980-Van Morrison in Ireland, a one-hour documentary, premieres at London’s National Film Theater.

1969-The Moody Blues release To Our Children’s Children’s Children, their fifth album and the very first release on the band’s own record label, Threshold.

1960-George Harrison, 17 years old, is deported home to England from Germany. Hamburg law prohibits those under 18 from working in a nightclub — which is where The Beatles have been performing. John, Paul, Pete Best and Stu Sutcliffe continue on at the Kaiserkeller as a foursome.

BIRTHDAYS

Randy Zehringer – 68 years old

The Indiana native played bass in The McCoys, the teenaged band led by his older brother Rick (who would later change his surname to Derringer). They hit number-one in 1965 with “Hang on Sloopy.” After a stint in Johnny Winter And, Randy suffered a nervous breakdown and retired from music. Born 1949.

Andrew Love – Died in 2012

The tenor saxophonist in The Memphis Horns, who started out playing countless Stax and Hi Records recordings in their hometown and later became much-in-demand nationally and even internationally, playing behind such artists as Sting, Peter Gabriel and U2. He died from complications of Alzheimer’s Disease on April 12th, 2012 at 70. Born 1941.