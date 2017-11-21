KISS’ Paul Stanley Slams Marilyn Manson Over Charles Manson Cover

By Scott T. Sterling

As the world continues to react to the death of cult leader and mass murderer Charles Manson, rock artists are responding to the news in myriad ways.

Related: Marilyn Manson Marks Charles Manson’s Death with ‘Sick City’ Cover

For shock-rocker Marilyn Manson, it was through sharing a previously recorded cover version of Manson’s 1970 song, “Sick City,” on social media.

That was a move not at all appreciated by KISS frontman Paul Stanley, who slammed Manson for posting the cover upon the cult leader’s death.

“[It’s] pathetic when somebody [whose] career never really took off is desperate enough to try for publicity by connecting himself to the news of a murdering scumbag’s death,” Stanley raged on Twitter.

Marilyn Manson has yet to respond to Stanley’s comments, but don’t be surprised if this beef explodes into a war of words between the two. Stay tuned.