Sweet And Creamy Cole Slaw

Photo By: Paula Balish

This is supposed to be the famous fast food chicken cole slaw recipe,  I don’t really know if it is, but it sure tastes like it!  Add it to your side dishes this Thanksgiving.

 

INGREDIENTS 

8 Cups Shredded Cabbage (about 1 head) (or 2 bags of Dole classic cole slaw)

1/4 Cup Finely Shredded Carrot (if you use the bagged cabbage the carrot is included)

2 Tablespoons Minced Onions

1/3 Cup Granulated Sugar

1/2 Teaspoon Salt

1/8 Teaspoon Pepper

1/4 Cup Milk

1/2 Cup Mayonnaise

1/4 Cup Buttermilk (if you don’t have buttermilk you can substitute plain yogurt or sour cream)

1 1/2   Tablespoons White Vinegar

2 1/2 Tablespoons lemon juice

DIRECTIONS

1.Shred cabbage and the carrots. (You may use the fine shredder disc on the food processor) .

2.Pour the cabbage and the carrot mixture into a large bowl and mix in the minced onions.

3.Wisk the remaining ingredients together until smooth.

4.Pour over the cabbage and carrot mixture and mix thoroughly.

5.Cover the bowl and refrigerate for several hours or overnight before serving.

