Tis The Season For Scams

Yes it is and since everyone is rather free with their money this time of year, scammers are looking to fund themselves over the holidays and what a scam this was huh? Recruit several waitresses to get you credit and debit card numbers, which you turn into instant cash via gift cards. But 30 million? Detroit investigators and prosecutors say it would take 5 years to blow through that 30 million and in the span of a little over a year, the suspect was able to blow through only 1 million before getting caught. Good thing all credit cards, and most if not all bank debit cards offer you a zero liability in case you get zapped in one of these scams.

Thanks to WDIV-TV in Detroit for the story HERE. Happy Eve before an Eve before Thanksgiving and thanks.