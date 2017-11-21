Weather Channel’s Live Video Photo-Bombed By City Bus

LOL! I feel really bad laughing about this because someone at The Weather Channel probably spent A LOT of time preparing for this live video.

Down south, they’ve been doing some construction on the Georgia Dome. It was a whole big to-do and many gathered to view the implosion of the large building. For those who couldn’t make it to the actual area to witness, The Weather Channel set up a live video to give onlookers a first-hand view.

That is, until the Marta bus ruined the big moment. Sources say the video was rolling for 40 minutes and was about to hit its peak at this untimely moment. Listen carefully for the cameraman’s reaction.

Watch the clip of the video below!