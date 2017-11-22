You Might Not Want To Buy This Item On Black Friday

I am no expert when it comes to Black Friday shopping- I’m not even an expert when it comes to regular shopping. But if there’s one thing I’ve heard over and over again in recent years about Black Friday shopping, it’s that there is one product in particular that might not be worth your money, no matter how good the deal may seem: TVs.

Unlike our toothbrushes that we replace every few months, TVs are going to stick with us for years and years to come and according to Consumer Reports, most of those TVs are at their lowest prices. So while it might seem tempting to get a 43″ TV for $300, you might end regretting not spending a little extra money on a better brand and higher quality TV.

Here are some more Black Friday shopping tips! Good luck!