Bret Michaels Sings ‘Jingle Bells’

Yep, you read that correctly. Bret Michaels has released a very Bret Michaels version of the holiday classic ‘Jingle Bells.’

It was his first and definitely not his last time releasing a holiday song.

“It was such an awesome experience that I plan to have a full-length release of holiday music next year,” he said.

As an avid philanthropist, Michaels will donate a portion of the proceeds from the sale of the song to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Listen to the song below and let us know what you think!