Bret Michaels Sings ‘Jingle Bells’

Filed Under: Bret Michaels
Bret Michaels performs at the Marc's Great American Rib Cook-Off & Music Festival at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica on May 27, 2013. (Photo Credit: Alex Long / 98.5 WNCX)

Yep, you read that correctly. Bret Michaels has released a very Bret Michaels version of the holiday classic ‘Jingle Bells.’

It was his first and definitely not his last time releasing a holiday song.

“It was such an awesome experience that I plan to have a full-length release of holiday music next year,” he said.

As an avid philanthropist, Michaels will donate a portion of the proceeds from the sale of the song to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Listen to the song below and let us know what you think!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 WNCX

Albums Turning 40 In 2018
Get Your 98.5 WNCX Gear Here
North Coast BeatleFest December 9, 2017: Tickets On Sale Now

Listen Live