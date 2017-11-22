Brussels Sprouts With Bacon And Garlic

Even people who don’t like brussels sprouts will like these.

INGREDIENTS

2 Bags of Frozen Brussels Sprouts (16 oz. bags)

8 Slices of Crisp Crumbled Bacon (save1 tablespoon of bacon grease)

2 Large Cloves of Fresh Garlic Minced (try not to use garlic in the jar, it’s too bitter)

1/4 Cup of Pecorino Romano (you can also use parmesan or romano)

2 Teaspoons of Lemon Juice

2 Tablespoons of Olive or Canola Oil (you can also use vegetable oil or corn oil)

Salt and Pepper to Taste

DIRECTIONS

Prepare Brussels Sprouts according to package, set aside.

Cook bacon until crisp, drain on paper towel.

Discard bacon grease, all but 1 tablespoon. Add 2 tablespoons of Olive or Canola oil to bacon grease. Add brussels sprouts to skillet. Saute on med heat until sprouts are coated with oil and heated throughout, add minced garlic saute 1 or 2 minutes longer, make sure the garlic doesn’t burn or turn brown, it will taste bitter if it does. Remove sprouts from heat and toss with lemon juice, pecorino romano, bacon and salt and pepper. Serve immediately.