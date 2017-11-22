TRIVIA

Today’s Question: E Street Band guitarist Steven Van Zandt celebrates his 67th birthday today (November 22nd). What was the name of the TV show Van Zandt starred in after The Sopranos?

Stumped? Here are some hints.

It ran for two season on Netflix, between 2012 and 2014.

It was shot in Norway and its name is a variation on a town in that country.

That town hosted the 1994 Winter Olympics.

scroll down for today’s answer

ANNIVERSARIES

2004-Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne have almost two-million-dollars in jewelry stolen from their mansion in England.

2004-U2 roam the streets of New York on a flatbed truck, causing traffic jams as they film a video for “All Because of You.” The group finishes off the day with a brief concert in a Brooklyn park.

1997-INXS singer Michael Hutchence is found dead in a Sydney, Australia hotel room as the band prepares to start a 20th anniversary tour of Australia. He is found naked with a belt around his neck. He was 37

1981-In Chicago for three local shows of their own, three members of The Rolling Stones — Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ron Wood — jam with blues legends Muddy Waters and Buddy Guy onstage at the Checkerboard Lounge. The summit is documented on a DVD that was released in 2012.

1976-Boston‘s self-titled debut album, featuring “More Than a Feeling,” goes platinum for the first time.

1967-Arlo Guthrie‘s Alice’s Restaurant album is released.

1965-Bob Dylan marries Sarah Lowndes in a private ceremony on New York’s Long Island. The new Mrs. Dylan is seven months pregnant with their son Jesse.

1961-Bob Dylan does the second and final recording session for his self-titled debut album.

BIRTHDAYS

Steve Van Zandt (Lento) – 67 years old

The New Jersey guitarist and singer was an original (and is a current) member of Bruce Springsteen‘s E Street Band. He has also recorded on his own as Little Steven. He played “Silvio” on HBO’s The Sopranos, stars in the series Lilyhammer, hosts a syndicated radio program and produced the Rascals‘ theatrical show. Born 1950.

Rod Price – Died in 2005

The Foghat guitarist died of a head injury after falling down stairs at his home in England on March 22nd, 2005. Born 1947.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Lilyhammer (the town is Lillehammer)





