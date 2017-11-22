Donald Fagen Sues Walter Becker Estate

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES: Donald Fagen (L) and Walter Becker (R) of the Rock band Steely Dan accept their induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 19 March, 2001, at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel in New York. The duo also performed at the 16th annual dinner. AFP PHOTO/ Stan HONDA (Photo credit: STAN HONDA/AFP/Getty Images)

Well here we go. Walter Becker of Steely Dan recently died, bringing forth both kind words and fond memories. Now it’s time for the lawyers to take over to do the Dirty Work. Donald Fagen has sued the estate of Becker to get control of the name, citing an agreement that went all the way back to 1972.

Read it HERE

Either way, Fagen will keep singing Steely Dan songs and the Becker estate will keep getting royalties, unless the Beckers plan on launching a Steely Dan of their own, which would truly be a Royal Scam.

 

Listen Live