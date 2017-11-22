Donald Fagen Sues Walter Becker Estate

Well here we go. Walter Becker of Steely Dan recently died, bringing forth both kind words and fond memories. Now it’s time for the lawyers to take over to do the Dirty Work. Donald Fagen has sued the estate of Becker to get control of the name, citing an agreement that went all the way back to 1972.

Either way, Fagen will keep singing Steely Dan songs and the Becker estate will keep getting royalties, unless the Beckers plan on launching a Steely Dan of their own, which would truly be a Royal Scam.