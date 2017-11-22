Here’s What You Should Do With Your Thanksgiving Leftovers

After cooking Thanksgiving dinner for hours (even days), we all eat for an hour, we’re stuffed, and then it’s turkey and mashed potatoes for the next five days. Have you tried doing anything creative with all of those leftovers?

With our leftovers, we like to put some turkey on an English muffin with some cheese, bacon, and tomato, then we pop them in the oven for a little bit so everything gets nice and crispy. It’s not fancy by any means, but it’s delicious.

Other delicious leftover meals I’ve had have been turkey pot pies, turkey casserole, and once, an omelet. So if you want to try something new to get your family to eat the leftovers (or just to play around with some new recipes), click here!