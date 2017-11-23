Classic Rock Almanac November 23, 2017

ANNIVERSARIES
2010-Paul McCartney becomes a grandfather for the seventh time when daughter Stella gives birth to her fourth child, daughter Reiley.
2009-Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers release The Live Anthology, a 48-cut, four CD box set of live performances from throughout the band’s career.
2008-Guns n’ Roses finally release Chinese Democracy.
2004-U2 release their first studio album in four years, How to Dismantle an Atomic Bomb.
1991-David Bowie‘s Tin Machine performs on Saturday Night Live.
1991-Freddie Mercury of Queen announces that he has AIDS one day before dying from the disease.
1976-Rod Stewart gets a platinum award for A Night on the Town, the album which features “Tonight’s the Night.”
1975-David Bowie guests on Cher‘s CBS TV show, singing “Fame” and a medley with Cher of “Young Americans,” “Song Sung Blue,” “One,” “Da Doo Ron Ron,” “Wedding Bell Blues,” “Maybe,” “Day Tripper,” “Ain’t No Sunshine” and “Youngblood.”
1974-Gary Wright quits Spooky Tooth to go solo. It proves a good move, as Wright’s debut solo album produces Top 5 hits in “Dream Weaver” and “Love Is Alive.”
1971-In anticipation of next month’s release of The Concert for Bangladesh album, George Harrison is a guest on A-B-C’s The Dick Cavett Show.
1965-The Beatles shoot videos for “We Can Work It Out,” “Day Tripper,” “Help,” “Ticket to Ride” and “I Feel Fine” at Twickenham Studios in London. The N-B-C show Hullabaloo buys the rights to show “Day Tripper” and “We Can Work It Out” six weeks later.
1964-The Rolling Stones are banned from doing BBC recording sessions due to their habit of showing up late.
1936-A young Delta blues singer and guitarist named Robert Johnson does his first recording session.
BIRTHDAYS
Bruce Hornsby – 63 years old
The Virginia-born keyboardist has fronted three different bands, the Noise Makers, the Range and his Trio, recorded solo and with bluegrass star Ricky Skaggs and been an auxilliary Grateful Dead musician, touring with them and taking part in a number of side projects. Born 1954.