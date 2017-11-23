Classic Rock Almanac November 23, 2017

ANNIVERSARIES

2010-Paul McCartney becomes a grandfather for the seventh time when daughter Stella gives birth to her fourth child, daughter Reiley.

2009-Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers release The Live Anthology, a 48-cut, four CD box set of live performances from throughout the band’s career.

2008-Guns n’ Roses finally release Chinese Democracy.

2004-U2 release their first studio album in four years, How to Dismantle an Atomic Bomb.