Classic Rock Almanac November 24, 2017

ANNIVERSARIES
2008-Paul McCartney says The Beatles’ catalog is no closer to being available for download through iTunes. A deal had been expected soon in the wake of the group agreeing to a deal for a Beatles version of the Rock Band video game, but during a press conference in London, McCartney says talks have stalled.
2008-The portable organ John Lennon played at The Beatles‘ August 15th, 1965 concert at New York’s Shea Stadium sells for $182,000 at Christie’s in New York.
2007-One of two homes Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea owns in the L.A. area burns during a wildfire.
1999-ZZ Top Day is proclaimed in Tacoma, Washington.
1991-Freddie Mercury of Queen and ex-KISS drummer Eric Carr die on the same day — Mercury of AIDS complications at age 45; Carr of cancer at age 41.
1986-Meat Loaf‘s Bat Out of Hell is certified quadruple-platinum.
1972-Alice Cooper, Chuck Berry, Blood, Sweat & Tears, Poco and The Allman Brothers Band are featured on the premiere of ABC TV’s late-night rock program, In Concert.
1971-The Kinks release the Muswell Hillbillies album.
1969-The Rolling Stones‘ Let It Bleed album is certified gold.
1966-The Beatles begin recording “Strawberry Fields Forever.” It will take a month to complete the song.
Clem Burke – 62 years old
The Blondie and Empty Hearts drummer has also played in The Romantics, Dramarama, Chequered Past and The Plimsouls, among other groups. Born 1955.
Pete Best – 76 years old
The drummer, whose mother owned the Casbah Cellar in Liverpool, was replaced by Ringo Starr in The Beatles in 1962, shortly after they were signed to EMI. Born 1941.