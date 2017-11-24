Classic Rock Almanac November 24, 2017

ANNIVERSARIES

2008-Paul McCartney says The Beatles’ catalog is no closer to being available for download through iTunes. A deal had been expected soon in the wake of the group agreeing to a deal for a Beatles version of the Rock Band video game, but during a press conference in London, McCartney says talks have stalled.

2008-The portable organ John Lennon played at The Beatles‘ August 15th, 1965 concert at New York’s Shea Stadium sells for $182,000 at Christie’s in New York.

2007-One of two homes Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea owns in the L.A. area burns during a wildfire.

1999-ZZ Top Day is proclaimed in Tacoma, Washington.

1991-Freddie Mercury of Queen and ex-KISS drummer Eric Carr die on the same day — Mercury of AIDS complications at age 45; Carr of cancer at age 41.

1986-Meat Loaf‘s Bat Out of Hell is certified quadruple-platinum.

1972-Alice Cooper, Chuck Berry, Blood, Sweat & Tears, Poco and The Allman Brothers Band are featured on the premiere of ABC TV’s late-night rock program, In Concert.

1971-The Kinks release the Muswell Hillbillies album.

1969-The Rolling Stones‘ Let It Bleed album is certified gold.