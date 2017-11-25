Classic Rock Almanac November 25, 2017

ANNIVERSARIES
2012-The Rolling Stones play the first of two shows at London’s O2 Arena to celebrate the band’s 50th anniversary. Former members Bill Wyman and Mick Taylor do guest spots, as do Mary J. Blige and Jeff Beck.
2008-The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame opens a New York annex, focused on artists from New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.
1997-Led Zeppelin gets a load of sales certifications: eight-times platinum awards for Houses of the Holy and Led Zeppelin Two, six-times platinum awards for In Through the Out Door, Led Zeppelin and the self-titled box set, four-times platinum awards for Led Zeppelin Three and 17-times platinum for Led Zeppelin Four.
1984-The charity single “Do They Know It’s Christmas?,” written by Bob Geldof and Ultravox singer Midge Ure is recorded in London. Three dozen artists participate in the fundraiser, which aids Ethiopian famine relief and leads to Live Aid in July 1985. For more than a decade it reigns as the best-selling 45 in British history.
1976-The Band spends Thanksgiving Day giving its farewell concert at San Francisco’s Winterland. Filmed for a theatrical film by director Martin Scorsese, The Last Waltz features guest appearances by Eric Clapton, Bob Dylan, Muddy Waters, Joni Mitchell, Neil Young, Neil Diamond and Van Morrison.
1972-The Rolling Stones arrive in Kingston, Jamaica to record the album Goat’s Head Soup, which spins off the hits “Angie” and “Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo (Heartbreaker).”
1971-Ray Manzarek, Robby Krieger and John Densmore announce they will continue as The Doors.
1968-The Beatles‘ White Album is released in the U-S.
1966-Returning to its home base after playing France and Germany, The Jimi Hendrix Experience plays its first English concert at London’s Bag o’ Nails club
1964-The Zombies record “Tell Her No.” It soon becomes the English group’s second American hit.
BIRTHDAYS
Bev Bevan – 72 years old
The drummer of The Move followed his bandmates into The Electric Light Orchestra and then formed a spinoff group, ELO II. For a time in the ’80s he was in Black Sabbath. These days he’s a host on British radio. Born 1945.