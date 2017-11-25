Classic Rock Almanac November 25, 2017

ANNIVERSARIES

2012-The Rolling Stones play the first of two shows at London’s O2 Arena to celebrate the band’s 50th anniversary. Former members Bill Wyman and Mick Taylor do guest spots, as do Mary J. Blige and Jeff Beck.

2008-The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame opens a New York annex, focused on artists from New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.

1997-Led Zeppelin gets a load of sales certifications: eight-times platinum awards for Houses of the Holy and Led Zeppelin Two, six-times platinum awards for In Through the Out Door, Led Zeppelin and the self-titled box set, four-times platinum awards for Led Zeppelin Three and 17-times platinum for Led Zeppelin Four.