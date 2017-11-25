Win Trans-Siberian Orchestra Front Row Tickets & $1000 Holiday Spending Cash

98.5 WNCX gives you Trans-Siberian Orchestra from front to back!

Listen weekdays at 9:25am, 1:25pm 4:25pm and 8:25pm for your chance to win a pair of tickets to the December 29th 8pm performance of TSO’s Ghosts of Christmas Eve, The Best of TSO and More presented by Hallmark Channel at Quicken Loans Arena.

PLUS you’re qualified for the grand prize of a $1000 holiday spending cash plus a pair of front row tickets for the 3pm matinee and a pair of 8pm VIP platform seats to take in the entire stage spectacle!

TSO tickets are going fast and on sale now at theqarena.com and livenation.com.

It’s all courtesy of Live Nation, Minute Men HR and 98.5 WNCX.