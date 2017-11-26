Classic Rock Almanac November 26, 2017

ANNIVERSARIES

2010-Willie Nelson is arrested at a border patrol checkpoint in Sierra Blanca, Texas and charged with possession of six ounces of marijuana. He’s taken to jail and released on $2,500 bail.

2006-The Rolling Stones‘ A Bigger Bang tour is declared the biggest grossing tour of all time, with a take of 437-million dollars.

2004-The Raspberries‘ original lineup reunites for the first time in 30 years to play at The House of Blues in Cleveland.

1993-U2 performs in Sydney, Australia with a roadie filling in for bassist Adam Clayton, who — it is later admitted — is too hung over to play. It is the quartet’s first show without all four members.

1985-Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers release their first live album, Pack Up the Plantation: Live!

1983-Quiet Riot‘s Metal Health hits number-one. 1976-“Anarchy in the UK,” the debut single by The Sex Pistols, is released by EMI Records in the UK. 1973-Elton John releases “Step Into Christmas.” 1968-Cream plays its farewell concert at London’s Royal Albert Hall. 1967-The Beatles‘ video for “Hello Goodbye” airs in the U-S for the first time, on The Ed Sullivan Show. 1962-The Beatles record “Please Please Me,” their second British single, at Abbey Road in London. BIRTHDAYS

John McVie – 72 years old

The bassist joined Fleetwood Mac just a few months after the Hall of Fame band formed in 1967. He’s remained in place through countless lineup changes. Born 1945.

Tina Turner (Anna Mae Bullock) – 78 years old

From the incendiary singer in husband Ike Turner‘s band to solo superstardom, she has blazed an amazing trail. She split from Ike in the mid-’70s, and it took nearly a decade of touring to pay off the debts he ran up. Then “What’s Love Got to Do With It,” from her Private Dancer album, won the Record of the Year Grammy and she found global fame. Born 1939.