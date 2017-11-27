TRIVIA

Today’s Question: Today (November 27th) would have been the 75th birthday of Jimi Hendrix. Hendrix began his solo career with the single “Hey Joe.” Which other Rock and Roll Hall of Famer’s career got underway with a single of the same song.

Stumped? Here are some clues.

This artist ‘s career began in New York City clubs.

career began in New York City clubs. Her late husband could join her in the Rock Hall next year — since his group, The MC5 , is on the current ballot.

, is on the current ballot. Her biggest single was co-written with Bruce Springsteen.

scroll down for today’s answer

ANNIVERSARIES

2007-John Mellencamp announces to the crowd at his show in Erie, Pennsylvania, “I got a phone call today. I found out I’m in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.”

2000-The Beatles‘ One album lives up to its title and enters the charts at the top.

1983-Eric Clapton, Jeff Beck, Jimmy Page, Charlie Watts, Joe Cocker, Bill Wyman, Paul Rodgers, Kenney Jones and Ronnie Lane kick off the ARMS (Action Research Into Multiple Sclerosis) tour in Dallas.

1978-Drummer Rick Allen joins Def Leppard.

1976-Queen releases “Somebody to Love.”

1970-George Harrison releases All Things Must Pass, a three-LP set that reaches number-one.

1969-The Rolling Stones perform the first of four concerts in two days at New York’s Madison Square Garden. Highlights of the shows, recorded for the album Get Yer Ya-Ya’s Out, include “Honky Tonk Women,” “Jumpin’ Jack Flash,” “Sympathy for the Devil” and “Street Fighting Man.”

1968-Steppenwolf‘s self-titled debut album, containing “Born to Be Wild” and “Magic Carpet Ride,” is certified gold.

1967-The Beatles‘ Magical Mystery Tour is released, containing “Penny Lane,” “Strawberry Fields Forever” and “All You Need Is Love.”

BIRTHDAYS

Daryl Steurmer – 65 years old

Genesis/Phil Collins tour guitarist. Born 1952.

Dave Winthrop – 69 years old

Supertramp saxophonist. Born 1948.

Jimi Hendrix – Died in 1970

The brilliantly innovative guitarist and singer, whose best-known songs include “Purple Haze” and “All Along the Watchtower,” made famed festival appearances at Monterey Pop and Woodstock. Early in his career (as Jimmy James), he played in Joey Dee & the Starliters and backed The Isley Brothers, Sam Cooke and Little Richard>. The Seattle native died of a drug OD in London September 18th, 1970 at 27. Born 1942.