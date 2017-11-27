Judas Priest Tease New Album ‘Firepower’: Listen

By Scott T. Sterling

Judas Priest is locked and loaded for the new year.

The heavy metal legends have shared a snippet of the title track from upcoming album, Firepower.

The group’s 18th studio effort is set to debut sometime in March. A confirmed release date is yet to arrive.

“It’s great. This is what Priest lives for,” frontman Rob Halford told Blabbermouth. “We’re a hard-working metal band still making the metal forty-odd years later, thanks to our glorious metal fans around the world. So we make music now, obviously, still for our own pleasure and enjoyment, and the challenge of finding a new riff and a new melody is always very… It’s a great feeling.”

Check out a preview of Judas Priest’s latest below.