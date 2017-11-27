Robin Trower Coming To Hard Rock Rocksino

WHERE: Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park

WHEN: Friday April 6th at 8pm

TICKETS: On Sale Friday December 1st at 10am

PRESALE: Thursday, November 30th 10am-10pm

OFFER CODE: WNCX

Puchase Tickets Here

All Rocksino Shows are 21 & over

(CLEVELAND, OH) – Legendary solo artist and Procol Harum guitarist Robin Trower will perform at Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park on Friday April 6! Fans can purchase tickets beginning Friday December 1 at 10 a.m.

Robin Trower helped define an era of guitar-riff rock with the first four notes of 1974’s “Bridge of Sighs.” Trower has garnered the same esteem and prestige as the great players of the time: Page, Townsend, May, Beck and the lot. He’s been a Fender Stratocaster endorsee ever since Jethro Tull’s Martin Barre let him try one before a gig in the early Seventies, and now has his own signature model – an honor accorded to few.

Robin Trower live is an experience not to be missed. Whether you play guitar, or just enjoy a brilliant soulful player, come out and see the show. You will walk away smiling.

More info: TrowerPower.com