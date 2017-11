The Jimi Hendrix Experience: “Fire”

ALBUM: Are You Experienced?

YEAR: 1967

WRITER: Jimi Hendrix

Never released as a single in the U.S., the song received lots of airplay as an album track on FM rock radio. In Britain, it was released as a single under the title “Let Me Light Your Fire” two years after it first appeared on Are You Experienced? It wasn’t a hit.

Jimi Hendrix would have been 75 years old today (November 27th).